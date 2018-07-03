Pre-Season Is Vital For Marcelo Bielsa, Insists Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes that pre-season is going to be "especially vital" for new head coach Marcelo Bielsa as he gets the best possible chance to get his ideas across.



The Whites kicked off their training at Thorp Arch last week as the newly appointed Argentine assesses his team before a crucial 2018/19 domestic season.











Prutton believes that the current team at Bielsa's disposal is nothing more than a "skeleton" which needs more "meat and bones."



And therefore the transfer market will be as important as pre-season, where the experienced manager will get the best chance to get his ideas across, coming out of it with a squad that are ready to be aggressive and are comfortable with playing possession-based football.





"Bielsa will want his team to constantly evolve but it’s almost impossible to do the training you’d like to do when the fixture list is all over you", Prutton wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"For him this pre-season is especially vital.



"By the end of it he’ll want to see a side who are comfortable with possession-based football, confident enough to be aggressive and dynamic with that possession and properly in-tune with his ideas about formations and movement around the pitch.



The Whites will be based at Thorp Arch for the entire summer, with their first pre-season friendly to be played away from home against Forest Green Rovers.

