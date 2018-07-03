XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/07/2018 - 14:59 BST

Sokratis Reveals Former Dortmund Team-Mates’ Role In Arsenal Move

 




New Arsenal signing Sokratis Papastathopoulos has revealed that his former Borussia Dortmund team-mates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan spoke to him multiple times to convince him about the move.

The 30-year-old was unveiled by the Gunners on Monday, joining on a long-term contract for a fee in the region of £17m.




Sokratis will bring in much needed experience, with the defender having been a stalwart at Dortmund.

He has also played for clubs such as Werder Bremen, Genoa and AC Milan, and will hope to share his experience to help his new side win silverware next season.
 


Giving his reaction after having secured the move, the 30-year-old told his club's official channel: "I feel very good. 

"It's my first day here, everything is special and I am very happy that I will be here for the next season."


The Greek will join his former Borussia Dortmund team-mates Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang, both of whom joined the Londoners in January.

Sokratis took time to insist that he had telephone conversations with the duo, who asked him to move to England.

"I spoke to them a lot of times.

"They said the best about the club to me.

"They told me that is big family, they of course did not call me every day but whenever they did they urged me to come here."
 