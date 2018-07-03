Sokratis Reveals Former Dortmund Team-Mates’ Role In Arsenal Move

Follow @insidefutbol





New Arsenal signing Sokratis Papastathopoulos has revealed that his former Borussia Dortmund team-mates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan spoke to him multiple times to convince him about the move.



The 30-year-old was unveiled by the Gunners on Monday, joining on a long-term contract for a fee in the region of £17m.











Sokratis will bring in much needed experience, with the defender having been a stalwart at Dortmund.



He has also played for clubs such as Werder Bremen, Genoa and AC Milan, and will hope to share his experience to help his new side win silverware next season.





Giving his reaction after having secured the move, the 30-year-old told his club's official channel: "I feel very good.



"It's my first day here, everything is special and I am very happy that I will be here for the next season."



The Greek will join his former Borussia Dortmund team-mates Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang, both of whom joined the Londoners in January.



Sokratis took time to insist that he had telephone conversations with the duo, who asked him to move to England.



"I spoke to them a lot of times.



"They said the best about the club to me.



"They told me that is big family, they of course did not call me every day but whenever they did they urged me to come here."

