06 October 2016

03/07/2018 - 21:47 BST

Strange Signing – Leeds United Fans With Mixed Messages As Pawel Cibicki Departs

 




Molde FK have confirmed the signing of Pawel Cibicki on loan from Leeds United, leaving fans taking to social media to react.

Cibicki who joined Leeds in the summer of 2017, made 10 appearances for the Yorkshire giants, and is now slated to join the Swedish club on six-month loan until December 2018.




The Swedish forward played only a fleeting role at Elland Road last season. Craig Stewart wished him luck for the future, while Dave called him a 'strange signing' for the club.
 

 


Twitter user, Andy Fletcher stated that the player 'was too physically lightweight' for the rigours of the Championship.

 

 

 


On the other hand another user, Deadhairline, found Cibicki going to the same club as teenage talent Erling Haland, who recently scored four in a match, 'interesting'.
 

 

Riot Badger was more forthright, questioning if a highly optimistic swap deal can happen for Haland.

Dr LUFC, thinks that the player has 'little to no value', while Matty Clarke is more interested in new signings.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 