This Is Pleasing Steven Gerrard – Rangers Assistant Gary McAllister

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister believes that the little combinations and partnerships developing between the players will please manager Steven Gerrard.



The Gers returned to competitive action on Tuesday, taking part in a behind closed doors friendly against The New Saints.











Serge Atakayi, Jamie Murphy and Ross McCrorie contributed with goals as the Light Blues strolled to a 3-1 victory in a match that saw the newly appointed manager employ two different teams in each half.



With the Europa League qualifiers fast approaching, McAllister insists that the players are dying to get back into competitive action and the friendlies are preparing them for that.





“We are getting very close to the real competitive matches and it’s a great opportunity for the players to use these friendlies just to get that real match sharpness back", McAllister told his club's official channel.



"They’ve done a lot of physical work over the last two or three weeks, so I think they are glad that the games are coming round because that’s what they want to, they want to play football."



On the issue of team chemistry, the 53-year-old said that there are lots of promising combinations and partnerships that are being built and that is a good sign.



“There’s loads of promising little combinations and little partnerships developing between players in certain areas of the pitch.



"I’m sure the gaffer will be very pleased with that."



Rangers will play Bury next at Ibrox on Friday, a match that will allow the fans to get a glimpse of the new look side for the first time.

