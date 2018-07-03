This Was Beauty of Friendly Win – Rangers Assistant Gary McAllister

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has insisted that the overall progress of the team in their first friendly match was more than pleasing.



The Gers returned to competitive action for the first time since the end of last season as they took part in a behind closed doors friendly against The New Saints.











Gerrard employed two different teams for the two different halves in the friendly with goals from Serge Atakayi, Jamie Murphy and Ross McCrorie being enough to secure a 3-1 win.



The assistant manager was particularly impressed with the performance of the team in the second half, where the more experienced players in the squad got opportunities.





“The beauty of today was that the fact that we had two elevens for each half", McAllister told his club's official channel.



“Everyone got forty-five minutes, and you can see the second half performance had a little bit more experience and the quality was a little bit better.



“The first half was excellent as well so overall we are very pleased.”



The next match for the Glasgow giants will be against Bury at Ibrox on Friday, where the new look side will play in front of the home crowd for the first time.



The first leg of Rangers' Europa League preliminary qualifying round match against Shkupi will be played on 12th July at the same venue.