06 October 2016

03/07/2018 - 18:26 BST

Torino To Beat West Ham To Serie A Centre-Back Armando Izzo

 




West Ham are set to be beaten to the signature of Genoa defender Armando Izzo by Serie A outfit Torino this summer.

Izzo is set to leave Genoa in the ongoing window and West Ham have been in touch with the Serie A club to get an agreement over the line to take the defender to England.




Sassuolo have also been interested in the centre-back, but West Ham were expected to see off competition from other clubs and get the deal over the line with Genoa.

However, Torino made a late entry into the transfer chase and it seems they have made rapid progress in talks with the player and Genoa and are on the verge of signing him.
 


Izzo has already agreed terms on a five-year contract with Torino and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they have also reached an agreement over a fee with Genoa for the defender’s transfer.

It has been claimed that the two clubs have shaken hands on a deal worth €10m and the defender is now expected to join Torino in the coming days.


The centre-back was believed to have been one of West Ham’s Serie A targets and it remains to be seen whether they look to throw a last minute to wrench to stop Torino from signing Izzo.
 