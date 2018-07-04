XRegister
04/07/2018 - 17:21 BST

Arsenal Amongst Five Clubs To Enquire About Tottenham Hotspur Target

 




Arsenal have joined four other clubs in lodging an enquiry about France international defender Benjamin Pavard, who has also been linked with the Gunners' north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. 

Pavard is on the books at Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart and had already been attracting interest before his performances for France at the World Cup.




The defender's displays in Russia have only served to intensify the scrap for his signature, though Stuttgart claim he will not leave until at least next summer.

According to Sky Deutschland, Arsenal have enquired about Pavard's situation and other clubs to have done so are Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.
 


Though Tottenham have regularly been linked with Pavard, it appears they have yet to firm up their interest with an enquiry.

Stuttgart have set their face against selling the 22-year-old this summer, but a big bid could yet hugely test the club's resolve.


The Bundesliga outfit have challenged interested clubs to instead enter over discussions to sign Pavard next summer.

The defender's future is however likely to be without significant update until his World Cup campaign is over.
 