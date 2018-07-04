XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/07/2018 - 15:35 BST

Clubs In Talks For Liverpool Target Yerry Mina As Barcelona Stick To Exit Stance

 




Barcelona are in talks with a club from the Premier League and La Liga over defender Yerry Mina, who has been linked with Liverpool. 

Mina stood out at the World Cup for Colombia, who exited on penalties against England on Tuesday evening, but his future at Barcelona has not been affected by his displays in Russia.




Despite only having joined the Blaugrana in the January transfer window, Barcelona want to offload Mina this summer.

A loan has been mooted, though a permanent transfer is also a possibility and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, a club from the Premier League and La Liga are in talks to sign him.
 


Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been linked with Mina already this summer, while Real Betis hold an interest in Spain.

It remains to be seen if either side are in negotiations to sign the Colombia defender.


Barcelona snapped Mina up from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras for a fee of €11.8m.

But he struggled to make an impression on Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde and is now on the way out.
 