Damien Comolli Has Liverpool’s Simon Mignolet In Mind For Fenerbahce Switch

Fenerbahce are considering a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, with former Reds director of football Damien Comolli pushing the club's transfer business forward.



The Yellow Canaries are keen to land a new goalkeeper this summer and Mignolet is an option.











Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp dropped Mignolet in favour of Loris Karius last season, despite promising the Belgian in September that he would play between 85 per cent and 87 per cent of the Reds' games.



Mignolet was forced to watch on from the bench as Karius made two disastrous errors which cost Liverpool the chance to win the Champions League final.





The Belgian reportedly wants crunch talks with Klopp when he heads back after the World Cup, but other clubs are already circling.



According to Turkish outlet Futbol Arena, Comolli has been testing the water over a swoop to take Mignolet to Fenerbahce.



Comolli recently took over as Fenerbahce's director of football and is looking to revamp the squad over the summer window.



The Frenchman still has contacts at Liverpool and could press the flesh to get a deal for Mignolet over the line.

