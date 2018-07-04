He’s Brilliant – Section of Liverpool Fans Call For Harry Wilson To Get First Team Chance

Follow @insidefutbol





Harry Wilson is determined to do well at Liverpool this season and the club's fans want him to get an opportunity to do so.



The winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City, scoring seven goals in 14 games and is looking to kick on this term. Wilson told Liverpool's official site: "I’ve got a lot of confidence and belief that this season can be my season."











The 21-year-old, who watched the team reach the Champions League final, believes that the club can 'go one step further' in the coming season. Twitter user, Le Sports fan called him 'brilliant, while Alex Lloyd gave him some encouragement.



I like Harry Wilson a lotta. I hope he makes it. He is brilliant. — Le Sports Fan (@LeSportsFan1) July 4, 2018

Yes Harry, show them what you can do 💪🏻 — Alex Lloyd (@Alexlloyd1995) July 4, 2018



Reds fan Steven Armstrong is convinced that Wilson will 'deliver the goods', calling him a 'future LFC captain'.

Mark my words LFC,use harry Wilson this season and im 100% convinced that he will deliver the goods. A future LFC captain in the making for sure. — Steven Armstrong (@LFCMETALHEAD) July 4, 2018



Meanwhile, Dkop thinks Wilson 'deserves' the chance to the play in the first team at the Merseyside club.



I really want to see Harry Wilson given the chance he deserves and has earnt to play in the red of Liverpools first team this season! YNWA — Dkop (@dkop_darrenbrk) July 4, 2018

Chilekwa on the other hand believes that the Wilson will 'burn up the premiership' like his namesake and England captain Harry Kane.



Joshua Jackson gave him the moniker of 'magnificient Welsh beast', while Dehreal called him 'superb'.



Another Harry about to burn up the premiership. — Chilekwa. (@chilekwa_mumbi) July 4, 2018

He should get the chance. He's brilliant. Magnificent Welsh beast — joshua jackson (@joshjackson409) July 4, 2018