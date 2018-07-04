XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/07/2018 - 13:00 BST

He’s Brilliant – Section of Liverpool Fans Call For Harry Wilson To Get First Team Chance

 




Harry Wilson is determined to do well at Liverpool this season and the club's fans want him to get an opportunity to do so.

The winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City, scoring seven goals in 14 games and is looking to kick on this term. Wilson told Liverpool's official site: "I’ve got a lot of confidence and belief that this season can be my season."




The 21-year-old, who watched the team reach the Champions League final, believes that the club can 'go one step further' in the coming season. Twitter user, Le Sports fan called him 'brilliant, while Alex Lloyd gave him some encouragement.
 

 


Reds fan Steven Armstrong is convinced that Wilson will 'deliver the goods', calling him a 'future LFC captain'.

 

 

 


Meanwhile, Dkop thinks Wilson 'deserves' the chance to the play in the first team at the Merseyside club.
 

 

Chilekwa on the other hand believes that the Wilson will 'burn up the premiership' like his namesake and England captain Harry Kane.

Joshua Jackson gave him the moniker of 'magnificient Welsh beast', while Dehreal called him 'superb'.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 