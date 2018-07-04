He’s Done Good Things – West Ham Star Hoping For Manuel Pellegrini Success

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang has heaped praise on new boss Manuel Pellegrini and hopes that the Chilean will be successful at the London Stadium.



Pellegrini has good memories of managing in the Premier League and led Manchester City to the Premier League title in the 2013/14 season.











Obiang said that he is well aware of Pellegrini's ability as he saw him when the Chilean was the manager of Villarreal. The midfielder also closely followed Pellegrini during his spells with Malaga and Real Madrid.



The 26-year-old believes that Pellegrini has done many good things in his career with different clubs and the whole team are hoping that he will be able to repeat his success in England with the Hammers too.





Obiang told the club's official website: “I remember him because he was the manager of the Villarreal of dreams with [Juan Roman] Riquelme and with Diego Forlan, who scored a lot of goals and he came to play in Atletico Madrid when I was there as a youngster.



“I have seen him there and also when he was in Malaga and Real Madrid, because everybody is looking at football in Spain when you are Spanish.



“I think he did many good things in his career and we are hoping he will do the same here.”



Pellegrini will be primarily aiming for improved results with the Hammers as he targets European qualification for the club in the forthcoming campaign.