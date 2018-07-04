I Was Quite Clear – Leeds United Star On Why He Couldn’t Stay To Impress Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Pawel Cibicki insists he has great respect for new Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, but could not risk another season of limited action.



The former Malmo man was handed only sporadic appearances by Thomas Christiansen last season, while the Dane's successor Paul Heckingbottom froze the attacker out completely.











Bielsa is the new man at the helm, but Cibicki has just sealed a six-month loan move to Norwegian outfit Molde as he chases regular first team football.



It would have been understandable for the attacker to look to impress Bielsa and fight for his place at Elland Road, but Cibicki says he just needs to play and left Leeds in no doubt about his views.





"I was coming back [this summer], but I said before I was eager to leave. I did not want the same as last year", Cibicki told fotbollskanalen.



"And they were clear that there was a new coach and he wanted to see me and I would come back to training.



"But I was also quite clear.



"Obviously, I have great respect for Bielsa. He is a great coach.



"But I have to think about my career and it is clear that I do not want to start the same way, stopping and not playing.



"It would have been boring., I just simply want to play."



Cibicki will now be looking to make an impression in the Norwegian top flight under Molde coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



Molde currently sit in fourth spot in the Norwegian league after 15 games, eight points off leaders Brann.

