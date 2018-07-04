XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/07/2018 - 19:18 BST

It Wasn’t A Dream – England Fans Still Buzzing After Shoot-out Win Over Colombia

 




England fans are buzzing after the Three Lions' penalty shoot-out win over Colombia confirmed their berth in the quarter-final of the World Cup. 

Gareth Southgate's side overcame the dreaded penalty shoot-out for the first time in a World Cup at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow to reach the quarter-final, sparking jubiliant celebrations among England fans.




The Three Lions will now take on Sweden in order to reach the semi-final for the first time since Italy 1990, as Dave Cox asked the question on everyone's minds, while Scott Allen still cannot believe it.
 

 


Coach Ali loved the fact that a 'whole generation of England fans' will only know about how it feels to win a penalty shoot out.

 

 

 


Jordan Henderson was the only Englishman to miss his attempt from the penalty spot, but fans came out in support of the Liverpool player.
 

 

Andrew Thrupp, a proud England fan and a proud father, knew how to ready his daughter for school.

Despite the upbeat mood, Rob Parish wished to focus on the task at hand, stating some facts pertaining to the clash against Sweden. Meanwhile, Gina has a sore throat from 'all the screaming'.
 

 

 

 

 

 