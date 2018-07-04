It Wasn’t A Dream – England Fans Still Buzzing After Shoot-out Win Over Colombia

Follow @insidefutbol





England fans are buzzing after the Three Lions' penalty shoot-out win over Colombia confirmed their berth in the quarter-final of the World Cup.



Gareth Southgate's side overcame the dreaded penalty shoot-out for the first time in a World Cup at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow to reach the quarter-final, sparking jubiliant celebrations among England fans.











The Three Lions will now take on Sweden in order to reach the semi-final for the first time since Italy 1990, as Dave Cox asked the question on everyone's minds, while Scott Allen still cannot believe it.



Woke up pinched myself to see if it was a dream! It wasn’t we won a penalty shoot-out 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #threelions — Scott Allen (@scottyboi101) July 4, 2018



Coach Ali loved the fact that a 'whole generation of England fans' will only know about how it feels to win a penalty shoot out.

I love that there is now a whole generation of @England fans who only know how it feels to watch our country WIN a penalty shoot out. Gareth was spot on telling his players, "Write your own history." #EngageEducateEmpower #DNA #Philosophy #threelions #ENG #WorldCup @FA pic.twitter.com/VT1epqATRA — C O A C H A L I (@AliSpeechly) July 4, 2018



Jordan Henderson was the only Englishman to miss his attempt from the penalty spot, but fans came out in support of the Liverpool player.



Say what you want about Henderson and his penalty miss but as soon as we moved him from that holding role we fell apart #ThreeLions — Anthony Oneill (@antonneillo) July 4, 2018

Andrew Thrupp, a proud England fan and a proud father, knew how to ready his daughter for school.



Despite the upbeat mood, Rob Parish wished to focus on the task at hand, stating some facts pertaining to the clash against Sweden. Meanwhile, Gina has a sore throat from 'all the screaming'.



It's going to be tight in #Sweden v #England on Saturday.

(Courtesy of @OptaJoe )

This will be the 25th meeting between these sides. England have won eight to Sweden’s seven, with nine draws.#WorldCup #ThreeLions — Rob Parrish (@RobParrish75) July 4, 2018