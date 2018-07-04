Late Signings Would Have It Tough Under Marcelo Bielsa, Former Leeds United Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes that while better players can always adapt to new situations, it will be tough for someone to walk into Marcelo Bielsa's team once the season is under way.



The Whites management have appointed the veteran Argentine as their new boss for this season after Paul Heckingbottom was sacked.











The former Argentina coach has already started working with his new team, with training sessions being held at Thorp Arch from the start of last week.



Big changes are expected at Elland Road this summer with several players going out and new signings coming in.





The Championship giants have so far remained quiet in the transfer market, with just one player in the form of Lewis Baker coming in on loan from Chelsea; transfer activities are expected to ramp up in the coming weeks.



Prutton thinks Leeds need to step things up as asking a player to get up to speed with Bielsa's methods as a late arrival would be tough.



"The better players can always adapt but something tells me that walking cold into a Bielsa team with the season already under way might not be the easiest of tasks", Prutton wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"Baker has now signed and by no means would I be panicking about the lack of business at Elland Road.



"But I don’t doubt that the club will feel the same as all of us: ready for some more action."



Leeds kick-off their pre-season with a friendly against Forest Green Rovers away from home later this month.

