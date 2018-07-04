XRegister
04/07/2018 - 11:44 BST

Lazio To Hold Fresh Meeting Over Future of West Ham Target Felipe Anderson

 




Lazio are to hold a further meeting over the future of Felipe Anderson, with a potential move to West Ham United having stalled. 

The two clubs have been in talks for Anderson to switch to the London Stadium this summer, but finding an agreement has proven to be elusive so far.




It is claimed that Lazio president Claudio Lotito wants to earn €45m from Anderson's sale, with the Italian also having an eye on the 25 per cent which would be due to the player's former club Santos.

Anderson has returned to Italy and has agents Kia Joorabchian and Giuliano Beretolucci working on his behalf.
 


According to Italian radio station Radiosei, a further meeting will be held later today, where Lazio offering to keep the player cannot be ruled out.

Different destinations to West Ham, with Valencia and Monaco keeping tabs on the situation, have also not been ruled out.


Anderson however is keen to move to the Premier League with West Ham and is pushing for the deal to happen.

But negotiations remain stalled.
 