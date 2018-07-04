Leeds United Interest In Serie A Striker Rubbished

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are not chasing Lazio striker Felipe Caicedo, despite claims they are in the mix for the former Manchester City man.



The Whites want to bring in a goalscorer this summer and have been in talks over signing Matej Vydra from Derby County.











They have also held discussions over snapping up free agent Abel Hernandez, following his departure from fellow Championship side Hull City.



It has been suggested they may be looking at Lazio's hitman Caicedo, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he is not on the agenda as a potential signing.





The 29-year-old only joined Lazio last summer from Spanish club Espanyol, but he struggled to make an impact in Rome.



Caicedo earned just 698 minutes of first team football for the club, scoring only three goals.



After sporadic appearances, the Ecuadorian ended the Serie A campaign on the bench in Lazio's must-win final matrch against Inter.



He has played Premier League football, due to his spell with Manchester City, managing 27 appearances and four goals in England's top flight.

