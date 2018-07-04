Leeds United Striker Tipped For Move Back To Homeland

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Jay-Roy Grot is likely to head back to the Netherlands this summer.



The Whites moved to sign Grot from NEC Nijmegen last summer for an initial £750,000, with the youngster tipped to make his mark at Elland Road.











But Grot struggled to get to grips with the demands of Championship football and despite being handed regular chances to impress found himself on the end of significant criticism from fans.



With the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa as head coach, Grot looks set to be moved on.





He is, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, likely to be sent back to the Netherlands on a loan deal.



It remains to be seen which club Grot will join, but Leeds are sure to be looking for the 20-year-old to play regular first team football back in a familiar environment.



Leeds handed Grot a four-year contract when he joined from NEC.



The striker could still play his way back into the picture at Elland Road if he enjoys a good loan spell back in his homeland.

