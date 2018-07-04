XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/07/2018 - 19:33 BST

Looking Forward To Playing In Front of Ibrox Faithful – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard

 




Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is all set for his first season in charge of the club and says that the Gers are eagerly waiting to play in front of their own supporters.

The Gers will host English League Two side Bury on Friday in a friendly clash, before Shkupi arrive to provide the opposition in the first leg of Rangers' Europa League first qualifying round tie.




The Liverpool legend believes that it is a huge week in front of him at Rangers, and feels that every week is of equal importance for the manager of a club.

The manager is of the opinion that the third week of pre-season will be a different kind of test for the players and they are looking forward to playing in front of their supporters at Ibrox.
 


Gerrard was quoted as saying by the BBC: "It's a big week, but isn't every week when you are the manager of a club this size?

"We're just off the back of 10 days in Spain, but the first two weeks of pre-season were huge as well.


"We move into the third week and now it's about games, about playing against opposition, so it's a different type of test for the players.

"Then obviously moving on into Ibrox, our home, and we're certainly looking forward to playing in front of our supporters."

The former England skipper will look to shine as a manager in his first season in charge by helping Rangers taste success again.
 