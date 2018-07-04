New Signings Mean We Could Win It – Liverpool Star Confident of Champions League Progress

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, who returned to Anfield this week for pre-season training, believes that the Reds can go one better next season in the Champions League.



Wilson had a wonderful second half of last season with Hull City on loan from Liverpool and scored seven goals in 14 games for the Tigers. He is now more experienced and mature as a player and is raring to go for Jurgen Klopp next season.











The 21-year-old stated that he is a big Liverpool fan and closely followed their European campaign last season, trying to watch every game he could.



Though Liverpool lost 3-1 in the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kyiv, Wilson believes that their journey portrays the quality of the players and feels that the team have the ability to go one better next time.





Wilson told the club's official website: “As a Liverpool fan, although I wasn’t involved in the team I was watching every game I could.



“To see them do so well in the Champions League, it wasn’t to be at the end, but to get that far shows what a great bunch of lads we’ve got here.



"With the new signings and that belief, hopefully next season we can go one step further.”



All eyes will be on whether Wilson stays at Liverpool this summer, with several clubs already eyeing loan swoops.

