No Chelsea Talks, Cristiano Ronaldo Partnership Would Be Great – Gonzalo Higuain’s Brother

Follow @insidefutbol





Gonzalo Higuain's brother and agent, Nicolas, has insisted that there are no talks about the striker moving to Chelsea taking place and the Argentine would love to play with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.



The Italian champions have made an offer to sign Ronaldo from Real Madrid and are looking to take him to Turin this summer in what would be a transfer coup.











It has also been suggested that Higuain could head to Stamford Bridge to reinforce Chelsea's attacking options.



But Nicolas has rubbished claims that talks are taking place and says his brother wants to respect his contract at Juventus and would welcome the chance to rekindle his relationship with Ronaldo.





He told Sky Italia: "We are not in talks with Chelsea.



"He wants to respect his contract with Juventus.



"It would be great to see Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo playing together again."



Higuain was amongst the goals for Juventus last season and notched up 23 in all competitions as the Bianconeri retained the Serie A title.



The Argentina international's contract with the Italian champions is due to run for a further three years, up until he is 33 years old.

