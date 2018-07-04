Paul Heckingbottom Approach Was Weird – Pawel Cibicki Comments As Loan Away From Leeds Sealed

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United flop Pawel Cibicki has taken aim at former Whites boss Paul Heckingbottom after he joined Molde on loan until the end of the year.



The Yorkshire giants swooped to snap up the attacker from Swedish champions Malmo last summer and fans were excited to see what he could do at Elland Road.











But chances for Cibicki were few and far between, though he did have hope after making four successive starts towards the end of the year and registering two assists.



His chances of playing ended though after Heckingbottom replaced Thomas Christiansen as head coach in February and apart from several unused substitute stints, Cibicki was regularly left out of matchday squads.





And with Leeds struggling to earn results under Heckingbottom, Cibicki admits he found the fact he was not given a chance to be strange.



"I thought it [my run of games] worked out well, I had two assists", he told Swedish outlet fotbollskanalen.



"I had to play as a right winger, it's not my position, so I just did it. It was fun to have that experience playing there.



"And I was not anonymous, I don't think. I did well, two assists, good games, so it was fun."



For Cibicki, being overlooked by Heckingbottom was baffling.



He added: "It is clear that it was weird because it was not going so well for the team and they did not win many matches.



"Nevertheless, he did not change. He kept the same players all the time.



"If you do not win any matches, you must be able to make changes.



"I am not saying I would have done much better, but changes must happen if you do not win."



Heckingbottom's poor run of results meant he was sacked earlier this summer, but new Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has opted against keeping Cibicki and he will now bid to relaunch his career in Norway with Molde.



It remains to be seen if the last chapter on Cibicki's Leeds career has been written.

