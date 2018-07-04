XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/07/2018 - 19:04 BST

Rangers Target Alex Gilliead Admits Premier League Desire

 




Newcastle United forward Alex Gilliead, who has been linked with Rangers, has admitted that his main aim is to get back to the Premier League with whichever club it may be.

Gilliead, who is now a free agent, has left Newcastle and his status has tempted several clubs, including sides in the Championship and League One, along with Rangers.




The 22-year-old, who has over 120 senior appearances under his belt, is confident in his abilities and says he knows what it takes to play in a first-team environment.

Having played in the EFL, Gilliead is of the opinion that the Championship would be a step up in his career as it is more physical, tiring and a level higher in terms of quality.
 


Gilliead, who wants to eventually play in the Premier League, was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live: “I know what it is like to play in the EFL and in a first-team environment.

“I can imagine the Championship would be a step up because it’s more physical and tiring with more quality.


“But it will stand me in good stead.

“If I do have to drop down a league, then the aim is still to get back to the Premier League wherever that may be.”

The Rangers target has had loan spells with Carlisle United, Luton Town and Bradford City, at League One and League Two level.
 