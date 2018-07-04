Rangers Target Alex Gilliead Admits Premier League Desire

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United forward Alex Gilliead, who has been linked with Rangers, has admitted that his main aim is to get back to the Premier League with whichever club it may be.



Gilliead, who is now a free agent, has left Newcastle and his status has tempted several clubs, including sides in the Championship and League One, along with Rangers.











The 22-year-old, who has over 120 senior appearances under his belt, is confident in his abilities and says he knows what it takes to play in a first-team environment.



Having played in the EFL, Gilliead is of the opinion that the Championship would be a step up in his career as it is more physical, tiring and a level higher in terms of quality.





Gilliead, who wants to eventually play in the Premier League, was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live: “I know what it is like to play in the EFL and in a first-team environment.



“I can imagine the Championship would be a step up because it’s more physical and tiring with more quality.



“But it will stand me in good stead.



“If I do have to drop down a league, then the aim is still to get back to the Premier League wherever that may be.”



The Rangers target has had loan spells with Carlisle United, Luton Town and Bradford City, at League One and League Two level.

