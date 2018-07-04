This Is What Type of Player I Am – New Leeds United Signing Buzzing

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have completed the capture of full-back Leif Davis from League Two outfit Morecambe and he is buzzing to get started.



The Whites are looking to bolster the ranks at Under-23 level and have swooped to make sure the 18-year-old continues his development at Thorp Arch.











Leeds have locked down Davis on a three-year deal at the club and the defender says he is hugely excited about joining the Yorkshire giants.



He told the club's official site: "I’m absolutely buzzing to sign, it is a privilege to be here and I can’t wait to get started.





"It was a great experience to be at a professional club in Morecambe and it has been a stepping stone to get to where I am now, it shows if you put the hard work in, you can get the rewards", David added.



Davis did not break through to the first team at Morecambe, meaning Leeds fans may be unsure of the type of player the Whites are getting. But the teenager has explained he classes himself as a modern full-back who likes to get forward.



And he is aiming to take big strides forward in his development with Leeds.



"I was a two year scholar at Morecambe and whilst I didn’t make my debut, I was training with the first team week in week out.



"I’m a modern day attacking left back and I love getting forwards, my aim is to play in the first team one day and hopefully I can do well here and progress.



"Playing with better players makes you a better player, the facilities at Thorp Arch are amazing and I can’t wait for the season to get under way", he added.



Davis will continue his development under the watchful eye of Leeds Under-23s boss Carlos Corberan.

