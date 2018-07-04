XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/07/2018 - 15:45 BST

This Is What Type of Player I Am – New Leeds United Signing Buzzing

 




Leeds United have completed the capture of full-back Leif Davis from League Two outfit Morecambe and he is buzzing to get started. 

The Whites are looking to bolster the ranks at Under-23 level and have swooped to make sure the 18-year-old continues his development at Thorp Arch.




Leeds have locked down Davis on a three-year deal at the club and the defender says he is hugely excited about joining the Yorkshire giants.

He told the club's official site: "I’m absolutely buzzing to sign, it is a privilege to be here and I can’t wait to get started.
 


"It was a great experience to be at a professional club in Morecambe and it has been a stepping stone to get to where I am now, it shows if you put the hard work in, you can get the rewards", David added.

Davis did not break through to the first team at Morecambe, meaning Leeds fans may be unsure of the type of player the Whites are getting. But the teenager has explained he classes himself as a modern full-back who likes to get forward.


And he is aiming to take big strides forward in his development with Leeds.

"I was a two year scholar at Morecambe and whilst I didn’t make my debut, I was training with the first team week in week out.

"I’m a modern day attacking left back and I love getting forwards, my aim is to play in the first team one day and hopefully I can do well here and progress.

"Playing with better players makes you a better player, the facilities at Thorp Arch are amazing and I can’t wait for the season to get under way", he added.

Davis will continue his development under the watchful eye of Leeds Under-23s boss Carlos Corberan.
 