Chelsea Bound Maurizio Sarri In Milan, Preparing To Fly To London

Maurizio Sarri is standing by to fly to London tomorrow from Milan as he closes on becoming the new Chelsea manager.



The Blues have been chasing the Italian tactician and want him to succeed Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.











Sarri has been replaced as Napoli coach by Carlo Ancelotti, but his contract with the Serie A side is still in place, meaning Chelsea have been looking at having to pay his €8m release clause.



Talks between the two clubs have dragged on, but according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Sarri is in Milan and waiting for the go-ahead from Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis to fly to London.





Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola, who is expected to be part of Sarri's backroom team, is also in Milan.



With the summer ticking by, Chelsea are keen to appoint Sarri as soon as possible as they look to kick off a new era under the former Napoli coach.



The Blues have already started targeting players rated by Sarri.



But it is unclear whether they will snap up any players from Napoli, despite being linked with several.

