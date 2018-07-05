XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/07/2018 - 23:30 BST

Don’t Let Him Join Juventus – Manchester United Fans Weigh In On Cristiano Ronaldo Speculation

 




Juventus are pushing to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, but Manchester United fans are hoping the Red Devils can insert themselves in the race.

Ronaldo arrived in Manchester during the summer of 2003 and subsequently made a name for himself. After winning several trophies, including the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup, he left for Real Madrid.




Nine years have gone by since his departure, but he is still a favourite among the Red Devils with club fan Dawood having a simple message for manager Jose Mourinho. Mashale too hopes the player can come 'back home'.
 

 


Philoman is of the view that Ronaldo with his 'experience and winning mentality' could push the team into changing the brand of football they currently play, although he fears it might just be a ploy by his agent to increase his wages.

 

 

 


Manchester United have fans also been trying to convince the Portuguese super star to come back, with Aaron posting a video of his daughter requesting the player to do so.
 

 

While Adi put up some possible formations that Manchester United can use if Ronaldo does sign, Browny is having a deja-vu feeling.

Twitter user Manchester 16 was more forthright, wondering where Ed Woodward is.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 