Entourage of Liverpool and Spurs Target Confident of Inter Move Happening

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur wing target Malcom and his entourage are still optimistic about a move to Italian giants Inter this summer.



The 21-year-old Brazilian has a number of suitors in Europe, with Liverpool and Tottenham having been both linked with having an interest in signing him.











However, Malcom has agreed to a proposed move to Inter and has been pushing Bordeaux to agree a deal with the Nerazzurri, who have identified the winger as their top target.



Inter have put in a lot of work over the last several weeks to put forward a deal, which includes an initial loan move for Malcom with an option to make the move permanent at a later date.





However, the two clubs are still reportedly not in agreement on crucial aspects of the deal and there are suggestions that the saga will continue to roll on, something which could open the door for other sides to become involved.



Inter are still hopeful of convincing Bordeaux to accept their loan plus option to sign formula, and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Malcom and his representatives remain confident that a move will eventually go through.



The winger is keen to remain patient and has made his choice about joining Inter very clear, which is working in the Serie A giants’ favour at the moment.



Inter have continued to remain in talks with Bordeaux and are looking to get the deal over the line as soon as possible.

