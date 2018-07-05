XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/07/2018 - 16:48 BST

Entourage of Liverpool and Spurs Target Confident of Inter Move Happening

 




Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur wing target Malcom and his entourage are still optimistic about a move to Italian giants Inter this summer.

The 21-year-old Brazilian has a number of suitors in Europe, with Liverpool and Tottenham having been both linked with having an interest in signing him.




However, Malcom has agreed to a proposed move to Inter and has been pushing Bordeaux to agree a deal with the Nerazzurri, who have identified the winger as their top target.

Inter have put in a lot of work over the last several weeks to put forward a deal, which includes an initial loan move for Malcom with an option to make the move permanent at a later date.
 


However, the two clubs are still reportedly not in agreement on crucial aspects of the deal and there are suggestions that the saga will continue to roll on, something which could open the door for other sides to become involved.

Inter are still hopeful of convincing Bordeaux to accept their loan plus option to sign formula, and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Malcom and his representatives remain confident that a move will eventually go through.


The winger is keen to remain patient and has made his choice about joining Inter very clear, which is working in the Serie A giants’ favour at the moment.

Inter have continued to remain in talks with Bordeaux and are looking to get the deal over the line as soon as possible.
 