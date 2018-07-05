Everyone Must Earn Right To Play For Rangers Says Gers New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers signing Connor Goldson believes that all the players in the squad will need to earn the right to play in Steven Gerrard's team.



Goldson will be among the new arrivals to fight for a place at the back next season, along with yet another summer arrival in the shape of Nikola Katic.











The 25-year-old believes that whoever is given the task of defending will need to perform the task efficiently no matter whether he is new or has been playing for Rangers for a number of years.



“Whoever a back four is they will defend that goal, whether they are new, whether they have been together years, it doesn’t really matter", Goldson told his club's official website.





On the issue of competition, Goldson said that it remains a big "if" for all the players and everyone will need to fight.



“First and foremost it is an “if” whether any of us start, we are the defenders here and we all need to earn the right to play in the first team."



Heaping praise on his new team-mate Katic, the former Brighton & Hove Albion player said that the Croatian is one that looks strong, aggressive and mobile and if given a chance Goldson hopes that he will be able to build up a good combination with his team-mate.



“Niko has looked good, looked strong and is very aggressive.



"He is mobile which is good, the way we want to play requires that and he is good on the ball so we can play.



“First and foremost it is about defending the goal and keeping clean sheets, he likes to defend and hopefully if it is us two who are chosen then we can perform well together."

