X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/07/2018 - 19:46 BST

Gladbach To Win Race For Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham Target Alassane Plea

 




Borussia Monchengladbach are set to see off Premier League sides Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United to land Alassane Plea from Nice. 

A big transfer scrap has been under way for the attacker, who impressed in the French top flight for Nice last term.




Bids have been lodged for Plea by Premier League sides, but it is Gladbach who are poised to snap him up for a fee of €25m.

According to French daily the Nice Matin, the Bundesliga club are expected to seal the arrival of Plea in the coming days, with Nice also due to pay the attacker's former club Lyon 20 per cent of the fee.
 


Plea scored 16 times in Ligue 1 for Nice last term in 35 games.

He came through the youth ranks at Lyon and was snapped up by Nice in 2014.


The attacker will link up with a side that finished ninth in the Bundesliga last season and only scored 47 goals in their 34 games, something they will hope Plea can help to change.
 