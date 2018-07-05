XRegister
06 October 2016

05/07/2018 - 20:12 BST

He’s Got Strong Future – Victor Orta Backs Jay-Roy Grot After Leeds Star Seals Loan

 




Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has given strong backing to Jay-Roy Grot following the Dutchman's loan move away from Elland Road. 

Grot has been sent on loan to Dutch side VVV-Venlo for the upcoming season after failing to make an impact at Leeds last season, having joined last summer from NEC Nijmegen.




The Whites are keen for Grot to play regular first team football in the forthcoming campaign and Orta believes that the youngster still has a bright future ahead of him.

The Leeds director of football also revealed that a number of sides showed keen interest in landing Grot this summer and the Whites spent time to find the right option.
 


Orta told the club's official site: "A lot of clubs have shown interest in taking Jay-Roy on loan this summer and we have worked hard to analyse each option to find the best solution for the player and for our club.

"We believe that Jay-Roy has a strong future ahead of him and we feel that regularly playing games is going to be a key part of his development.


"We wish him every success this season and we are confident he can only benefit from this experience", the Spaniard added.

VVV-Venlo finished just above the drop zone in the Dutch Eredivisie last season and will hope Grot can fire the goals to make for a more comfortable campaign in the forthcoming season.
 