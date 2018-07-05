I Enjoyed Being At Leeds United – Whites Star Confirms Contract Termination

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Andy Lonergan.



The Whites let Felix Wiedwald return to Germany earlier this summer and now Lonergan is joining the German is ending his association with the club.











Lonergan did have a further 12 months left on his contract at Elland Road, but has reached an agreement with the Whites to terminate it early.



He joined the Whites for a second time last summer and managed nine appearances in all competitions for the club over the course of last season.





Lonergan is delighted to have had a spell back with the Yorkshire giants and told the club's official site: "I really enjoyed being back at Leeds United again and I’d like to thank all of the staff and players I’ve worked with every day.



"The biggest thank you must go to the supporters though and I wish the club the best of luck for next season."



The development puts further pressure on Leeds to bring in another goalkeeper as the summer transfer window clock ticks on.



Leeds have made a move for Birmingham City's goalkeeper David Stockdale, but have yet to reach an agreement, while they have also been linked with Manchester City custodian Angus Gunn.

