XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/07/2018 - 14:43 BST

Inter Jump Ahead In Race For Everton Targeted Teenager

 




Inter have taken the lead in the race to sign Italy Under-17 attacking midfielder Samuele Mulattieri, who is also a target for Everton.

A product of the Spezia academy, the youngster’s future has come under the microscope because of interest from clubs in Italy and Europe.




He is as one of the bright young talents of Italian football and Mulattieri has inevitable emerged on the radar of the Serie A big wigs such as Inter and Italian champions Juventus.

The Bianconeri are claimed to have tabled a bid for player, but there are suggestions that the Italian champions have been left behind in the chase for the youngster.
 


According to Sky Italia, Inter have come in with a more lucrative offer and are now currently in pole position to attract the young attacking midfielder to the San Siro this summer.

The Serie A giants have made an aggressive play to land the Spezia talent and are looking to beat off competition from his other suitors.


Everton have also been keeping tabs on the young Italian but are yet to make any concrete moves for Mulattieri.

And if the Toffees do not act soon they could find the youngster has joined Inter.
 