Inter Jump Ahead In Race For Everton Targeted Teenager

Inter have taken the lead in the race to sign Italy Under-17 attacking midfielder Samuele Mulattieri, who is also a target for Everton.



A product of the Spezia academy, the youngster’s future has come under the microscope because of interest from clubs in Italy and Europe.











He is as one of the bright young talents of Italian football and Mulattieri has inevitable emerged on the radar of the Serie A big wigs such as Inter and Italian champions Juventus.



The Bianconeri are claimed to have tabled a bid for player, but there are suggestions that the Italian champions have been left behind in the chase for the youngster.





According to Sky Italia, Inter have come in with a more lucrative offer and are now currently in pole position to attract the young attacking midfielder to the San Siro this summer.



The Serie A giants have made an aggressive play to land the Spezia talent and are looking to beat off competition from his other suitors.



Everton have also been keeping tabs on the young Italian but are yet to make any concrete moves for Mulattieri.



And if the Toffees do not act soon they could find the youngster has joined Inter.

