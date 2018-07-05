XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/07/2018 - 16:44 BST

It’s Slow Because of World Cup – Leeds United MD On Transfer Business

 




Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has expressed his hope to see the club's transfer activity speed up once the World Cup in Russia is over.

The Whites, who have just appointed veteran coach Marcelo Bielsa as their new manager, are yet to show significant progress in the market, in spite of time and again stressing the importance of reinforcing.




The only player to have arrived at Elland Road so far is Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker, who has arrived at the club on a season-long loan.

Kinnear on his part concedes that his club are facing difficulties in snapping up the players, mainly because of the World Cup, where the quarter-finals are about to kick-off.
 


“We are making progress. It’s slow, it’s a tough market and there are things that are slow because of the World Cup but we expect things to speed up once people return back from that", Kinnear told the Yorkshire Evening Post

The managing director also took time to explain that once the big clubs across Europe start making progress with their transfer business The Peacocks will have their opportunity to move in.


"There’ll be bigger moves at other clubs which trigger moves we might be able to make.

“It’s slow and steady but it’s absolutely under control.

"The discussions continue.

"It’s very considered and we’re not rushing into anything."

The Whites play their first game of the new season with a match against Stoke City on 5th August.
 