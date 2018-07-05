Juventus Ready To Float Swap Deal To Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have returned to work on a possible swap deal with Chelsea which would see Gonzalo Higuain move to England in exchange for Alvaro Morata.



Morata had a difficult first season in England and struggled to justify the club record fee Chelsea paid to take him to Stamford Bridge from Real Madrid last summer.











The striker is believed to be pushing for a move out of Chelsea and is claimed to be preferring a transfer back to his former club Juventus during the ongoing window.



Morata and his agent was recently spotted with Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici and despite their interest in completing ambitious move for Cristiano Ronaldo, the Italian champions have not given up on the Spaniard.





According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, the Italian champions are again working on a swoop for Morata and are exploring a swap deal with Chelsea, with Higuain joining the Stamford Bridge outfit.



Chelsea are reportedly prepared to match Juventus’ valuation of the striker, but it has been claimed that the Italian champions are open to a straight swap with Morata.



Maurizio Sarri, who is expected to become the next Chelsea manager, is believed to be keen on reuniting with his former Napoli striker in Higuain.



However, it remains to be seen whether the Argentinian, 30, is prepared to join a club who will not be competing in the Champions League next season.

