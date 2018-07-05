Leeds United Star Struggling To Be Sold On Move Away From Elland Road

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcus Antonsson is not yet convinced over leaving Leeds United for Italian Serie B side Brescia.



The Italian outfit are owned by former Whites supremo Massimo Cellino and have been moving to take Antonsson from Elland Road this summer.











Leeds are ready to let Antonsson go, the striker having fallen out of favour at Elland Road and spent last term on loan at Blackburn Rovers.



But, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Antonsson is taking some convincing to move to Brescia.





The Swede was keen to stay in England last summer and sealed his loan to Ewood Park.



He also has suitors in his native Sweden, but it remains to be seen if Antonsson is ready to head back home yet.



Brescia finished in 16th spot in the Italian second tier last season and Cellino wants to revamp the squad this summer.



The Italian outfit struggled to score goals in Serie B last term and managed less than a goal a game.

