Leeds United To Loan Out Defender On Friday

Leeds United are to confirm the loan exit of full-back Tyler Denton to League One outfit Peterborough United on Friday.



The 22-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan in League Two with Port Vale and the Whites have been ready to send him out on another loan deal for the forthcoming campaign.











Denton has been chased by Italian Serie B club Brescia, who are owned by former Whites supremo Massimo Cellino, but Leeds were not keen on seeing him head outside English football.



According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Denton will link up with former Leeds boss Steve Evans at London Road.





The deal will be completed on Friday, with Denton reinforcing Evans' options at Peterborough.



Denton will be looking to kick on with his development under a familiar face in League One.



Evans is expected to mount a promotion push with Peterborough next term.



He arrived at Posh last season after leaving Mansfield.

