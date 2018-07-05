Liverpool Ready To Put Together Paulo Dybala Bid As Juventus Focus On Cristiano Ronaldo

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are readying an offer for Paulo Dybala while Juventus try to close out a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo.



The Italian champions are trying to pull off a hugely ambitious swoop for Ronaldo, with an offer having already gone in to Real Madrid.











Liverpool are looking at the situation and have been taking soundings over a potential bid to sign Dybala.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Liverpool have serious interest in Dybala and are in the process of working on an offer to put to Juventus.





Those around Dybala have indicated they could be willing to work on possible negotiations.



However, it has also not been ruled out that the Argentine could be part of a deal to take Ronaldo to Turin.



Dybala, 24, was in fine form for Juventus last term and netted 22 goals in just 33 Serie A appearances for the Italian champions.



His deal with Juventus runs until the summer of 2022.

