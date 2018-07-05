Marcelo Bielsa’s Playing Style Tempted Lewis Baker, Leeds United MD Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has conceded that young midfielder Lewis Baker would not have made the switch had it not been for Marcelo Bielsa.



The 23-year-old is the only player to sign for the Whites this summer so far, joining on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.











While the Whites expect transfer activity to speed up once the World Cup in Russia is over, Kinnear is more than happy to have got the deal for Baker over the line, insisting that the reputation that Bielsa has as a coach went a long way in convincing the player.



“We’re really pleased with Lewis”, Kinnear said in an interview with the Yorkshire Evening Post.





On the events that transpired leading up to the move, the managing director said that Baker loved the vision sold to him by the club, focusing solely on the type of football that they were going to play.



“He was very focused on the type of football we were going to play, and the vision.



"We’ve got a great deal because if you speak to the guys at Chelsea they rate him really highly."



Baker progressed through the youth academy at Chelsea before being handed his senior debut in 2014.



He has since gone out on multiple loan spells, with the last being at Middlesbrough during the 2017/18 season.