XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/07/2018 - 22:04 BST

No Mercy If You Make Mistakes, Former Rangers Star Warns Defensive Pairing

 




Rangers great Bob Malcolm believes that the duo of Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic will have to play exceptionally well in order to retain their places in the team.

Both Katic and Goldson arrived at Ibrox this summer and will provide options to manager Steven Gerrard at the back next season.




37-year-old Malcolm, who played for the Gers from 1997 to 2006, insists that while playing for teams such as Celtic and Rangers, players need to make sure that they maintain a certain standard because if they don't they are certain to face the axe.

Malcolm cited the example of Bruno Alves, the veteran Portuguese defender who is poised to complete his move to Serie A club Parma in the coming days.
 


When Alves arrived in Scotland a year ago, a certain hype was created around the player given his reputation.

However, the Portuguese did not manage to live up to the hype, with injuries limiting his appearances for the club.


Malcolm therefore warns both Katic and Goldson though he believes that things will be different with them given their young age and hunger.

“It is going to be the same for Connor and Nikola as it was for Bruno", Malcolm was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland

“They are playing in a position where there is no mercy if you make a mistake.

“But they are young and hungry and the fact that a few clubs were keen to sign Connor is a good sign for me.

"Hopefully they can work hard and form a good partnership at the back and do well.”

Rangers are next in action on Friday night against Bury in a friendly.
 