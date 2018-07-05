No Mercy If You Make Mistakes, Former Rangers Star Warns Defensive Pairing

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers great Bob Malcolm believes that the duo of Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic will have to play exceptionally well in order to retain their places in the team.



Both Katic and Goldson arrived at Ibrox this summer and will provide options to manager Steven Gerrard at the back next season.











37-year-old Malcolm, who played for the Gers from 1997 to 2006, insists that while playing for teams such as Celtic and Rangers, players need to make sure that they maintain a certain standard because if they don't they are certain to face the axe.



Malcolm cited the example of Bruno Alves, the veteran Portuguese defender who is poised to complete his move to Serie A club Parma in the coming days.





When Alves arrived in Scotland a year ago, a certain hype was created around the player given his reputation.



However, the Portuguese did not manage to live up to the hype, with injuries limiting his appearances for the club.



Malcolm therefore warns both Katic and Goldson though he believes that things will be different with them given their young age and hunger.



“It is going to be the same for Connor and Nikola as it was for Bruno", Malcolm was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.



“They are playing in a position where there is no mercy if you make a mistake.



“But they are young and hungry and the fact that a few clubs were keen to sign Connor is a good sign for me.



"Hopefully they can work hard and form a good partnership at the back and do well.”



Rangers are next in action on Friday night against Bury in a friendly.

