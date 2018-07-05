XRegister
06 October 2016

05/07/2018 - 20:22 BST

Nottingham Forest To Land Birmingham and Leeds Target On Friday And Aitor Karanka Wants More Signings

 




Nottingham Forest are set to complete the signing of Birmingham City and Leeds United target Lewis Grabban on Friday and Tricky Trees boss Aitor Karanka has not finished his summer shopping yet. 

The Championship side have had an offer of around £6m accepted by Premier League outfit Bournemouth for Grabban.




Birmingham and Leeds have also been linked with Grabban but, according to BBC East Midlands, the striker will seal his move to the City Ground on Friday.

It is also claimed that Karanka, who has been busy in the transfer market so far this summer, spending over £18m, has not finished shopping yet.
 


The former Middlesbrough boss wants to bring in a further two players this summer to play in front of over 19,000 season ticket holders.

Grabban spent last season on loan at the Championship with spells at Sunderland and Aston Villa.


A proven Championship goalscorer, Karanka will be banking on Grabban powering Forest's promotion push in the forthcoming campaign.

Grabban has also been linked with Karanka's former club Middlesbrough.
 