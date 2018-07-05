Rangers Star Admits He’d Have Preferred More Friendlies Before European Test

Follow @insidefutbol





Veteran Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has insisted that he would personally have preferred a few more friendlies before the Gers' Europa League qualifiers, but since that is not possible he is eager to take full advantage of the ones they have got.



The Gers have already taken part in a behind closed doors friendly against The New Saints at the Hummel Training Centre, with anther friendly scheduled to be played against Bury on Friday night.











The game against Bury will be the team's last chance to prepare though as they begin their European campaign with a qualifying round match against Macedonian side FK Shkupi on 12th July.



The second leg of the tie will be played away from home five days later, which will decide whether their European dream will go on or come to an abrupt end.





McGregor, who has just arrived at Ibrox for his second spell at the club, insists that the friendlies are both important as it will allow them to get a run-out before the important games.



Stressing the importance of the Bury game, the goalkeeper told his club's official channel: “It is. All the friendly games are.



"We need games, especially before the European games.



"It will be good to get the two games before it. The boys will all get a good run-out.



“It is important for all the goalkeepers and the players.



"I think I would personally have a few more, but it is just the way it is.



"The European games come quite early. We just need to take it in our stride and deal with it.”



Rangers exited the Europa League at the first qualifying round stage last season under former boss Pedro Caixinha.