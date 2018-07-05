XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/07/2018 - 19:55 BST

Rennes Back In Pole For Sunderland Star After Pushing Boat Out

 




Rennes have pushed the boat out to take pole position in the chase to sign Sunderland attacking midfielder Wahbi Khazri. 

The Tunisia international was on loan at Rennes last term and impressed hugely as he helped the club finish in a Europa League qualificiation spot in Ligue 1.




Rennes want to keep Khazri, who is expected to leave Sunderland this summer, but had been left trailing in the race, with the Tunisian expected to join Saint-Etienne.

But according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Rennes have pushed the boat out with an offer to Khazri which is far superior to that on the table at Saint-Etienne.
 


Indeed, Rennes are offering Khazri a salary of €200,000 gross per month, significantly more than the proposal from Saint-Etienne.

Khazri is also looking to make sure he is playing in Europe next season and the Tunisian would play in the Europa League with a move to Rennes.


With the attacking midfielder's World Cup campaign with Tunisia now over, his future is expected to be resolved quickly.
 