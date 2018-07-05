Sampdoria Set To Snap Up Arsenal Linked Serie A Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria are set to complete the signing of Arsenal target Jakub Jankto from Udinese.



The midfielder's agent claimed Arsenal were a potential destination for his client earlier this year and Jankto himself hinted he would favour a move outside Italy if he left Udinese.











But he is set to continue his stint in Serie A and, according to Sky Italia, is to join Sampdoria.



Jankto is to undergo his medical with Sampdoria on Friday and is set to join the club on loan with an option to buy set at €15m.





Udinese would also be due a percentage of a future profit made by Sampdoria if they sell Jankto after signing him.



The 22-year-old was snapped up by Udinese from Czech side Slavia Prague in 2014 and drafted into the youth ranks.



Jankto has been capped on 12 occasions at senior international level by the Czech Republic.



Sampdoria finished tenth in Serie A last term.

