XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/07/2018 - 21:24 BST

Sampdoria Set To Snap Up Arsenal Linked Serie A Midfielder

 




Sampdoria are set to complete the signing of Arsenal target Jakub Jankto from Udinese. 

The midfielder's agent claimed Arsenal were a potential destination for his client earlier this year and Jankto himself hinted he would favour a move outside Italy if he left Udinese.




But he is set to continue his stint in Serie A and, according to Sky Italia, is to join Sampdoria.

Jankto is to undergo his medical with Sampdoria on Friday and is set to join the club on loan with an option to buy set at €15m.
 


Udinese would also be due a percentage of a future profit made by Sampdoria if they sell Jankto after signing him.

The 22-year-old was snapped up by Udinese from Czech side Slavia Prague in 2014 and drafted into the youth ranks.


Jankto has been capped on 12 occasions at senior international level by the Czech Republic.

Sampdoria finished tenth in Serie A last term.
 