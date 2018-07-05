We’ll Use Loans Very Actively – Leeds United MD Addresses Transfer Strategy

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has revealed that his club will be targeting loan deals, and thinks with a number of talents in the Premier League looking for more first team action, striking such deals won't be that difficult.



The Whites are yet to make significant progress in the transfer market in spite of stressing the need to reinforcing the squad ahead of the new season.











The only player to have arrived at Elland Road so far is Lewis Baker, who was snapped up on a season-long loan from Premier League side Chelsea.



The managing director does expect the club's transfer activity to speed up and admits the Whites would like head coach Marcelo Bielsa to have the best possible starting eleven available to him against Stoke City in early August.





“We’d like to go out against Stoke with what we think is going to, be the first choice XI but when you look at how the market’s operating and what people are demanding in the transfer market, loans are something we’ll use very actively", Kinnear told the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"Premier League clubs have big squads and lots of talent in those squads and they’re looking to showcase that talent."



Reflecting on the scenario last season, Kinnear said that both he and director of football Victor Orta had just arrived at the club then and found it difficult to conclude transfer deals.



The situation this year though is different with the targets already being identified and Kinnear hopes to get those deals done soon.



"Last year Victor and I only arrived in June and we didn’t have a huge base of preparation to work off.



"We had to move quite quickly.



"This year the targets have been identified earlier so it’s a case of working hard to get the right people rather than working hard to get anybody."



The Peacocks will kick their season off with a match against Stoke City at home on 5th August.

