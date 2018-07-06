XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/07/2018 - 10:56 BST

Atletico Madrid Ready Cash Plus Players Bid For Arsenal and Liverpool Linked Winger

 




Atletico Madrid are read to put in a players plus cash deal to sign Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins, who is also a Liverpool and Arsenal target.

Martins is available on a free transfer in theory after he unilaterally terminated his contract with Sporting Lisbon, but the legal complications of the transfer have been something his suitors are pondering over.




Arsenal, Liverpool and Lazio have all been interested in the player, but it seems Atletico Madrid are now doing all the running to take Martins to Spain this summer.

Diego Simeone has spoken to the player and has reportedly convinced the winger to move to Spain, with Atletico Madrid prepared to negotiate a normal transfer with Sporting Lisbon, removing legal worries.
 


And according to Portuguese daily A Bola, the Spanish giants are prepared to table a bid worth €30m and offer two players to Sporting Lisbon to get their hands on Martins.

Atletico Madrid are hopeful that goalkeeper Andre Moreira and forward Luciano Vietto will tilt the scales in the deal as Sporting Lisbon are looking for players of their profile this summer.


Martins is convinced about a move to the Wanda Metropolitano and is now waiting for the two clubs to find an agreement.

Atletico Madrid don’t want to antagonise Sporting Lisbon by signing the winger on a free transfer and attract future legal hassles.
 