Blackburn Yet To Show Interest In Out-of-favour Leeds United Star

Blackburn Rovers are yet to show any interest in taking Leeds United striker Marcus Antonsson back to Ewood Park this summer.



The Swede spent last season on loan at Blackburn as he helped the side to seal promotion back to the Championship for the 2018/19 campaign.











The striker has fallen out of favour at Elland Road and Leeds are prepared to let him go, but for the moment they are struggling to find takers for him.



Serie B outfit Brescia are interested in signing Antonsson, but the player is reportedly not convinced about joining the Italian side in the ongoing window.





A return to Blackburn has been mooted, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the newly promoted Championship outfit are yet to show any interest in re-signing him.



Antonsson is believed to be keen on continuing in England, but for the moment Leeds are finding it hard to find takers for him in the market.



He also has suitors in his native Sweden, though it remains to be seen whether the striker is prepared to return to his homeland.



For the moment, Brescia are the only club who have shown a concrete interest in Antonsson.

