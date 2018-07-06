Chelsea Bound Maurizio Sarri Set To Arrive In England On Saturday

Follow @insidefutbol





Maurizio Sarri is set to be in London on Saturday to finalise his the deal to become the next Chelsea manager as Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis continues to conduct negotiations with the Blues.



Chelsea are set to sack Antonio Conte and have been chasing Sarri all summer, but negotiations to take the former banker to the Stamford Bridge have been long and cumbersome.











Despite being removed from his post by Napoli at the end of last season, the 59-year-old remains contracted to the club and his release clause expired at the end of last month.



Chelsea have been in talks with De Laurentiis over a compensation package and it seems a deal is close to being struck.





Sarri has been in Milan, waiting for Napoli’s go-ahead to travel to England and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Italian is set to be in London on Saturday to put an end to the long negotiations.



Chelsea are claimed to be close to agreeing a deal with Napoli and Sarri is expected to sign the contract with the Blues when he arrives in London.



The Blues players are expected to return to pre-season training on Monday and Sarri is expected to be the man who will plan the new campaign alongside his coaching staff.



Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola is set to be his number two at Stamford Bridge.

