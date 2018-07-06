Claim From Italy: Chelsea Enter Transfer Mix With Bid For West Ham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have tabled a bid with Lazio to signal their interest in signing West Ham target Felipe Anderson this summer.



West Ham have been in talks with Lazio for several weeks to reach an agreement over a fee for Anderson’s transfer to the Olympic Stadium.











The negotiations have reached a standstill and the Brazilian is reportedly prepared to put in a personal plea with Lazio supremo Claudio Lotito to force through a transfer.



However, things are set to get more complicated for West Ham in the protracted transfer saga as it has been claimed that a Premier League big wig have signalled their interest in the player.





According to Italian daily Il Tempo, Chelsea have failed with a bid worth €30m, which is nowhere close to the figure Lazio have been demanding for the Brazilian.



The Blues are expected to return to the negotiating table and it could be bad news for West Ham, as a move to Stamford Bridge could be a more attractive prospect for Anderson.



Chelsea have received the green light from Maurizio Sarri, who is expected to be confirmed as their manager soon, in their pursuit of the Lazio attacker.



It remains to be seen whether Chelsea’s entry into the race will force West Ham to try and push through an agreement with Lazio as soon as possible in order to get the player.

