Crystal Palace and Fulham Showing Interest In Ligue 1 Midfielder

Crystal Palace and Fulham are considering a summer swoop for Saint-Etienne midfielder Yann M'Vila this summer.



Once wanted by many top clubs in Europe, the Frenchman lost his powers to attract the big wigs over the last few years, but his future has again come under the scanner this summer.











Following his impressive performances since joining Saint-Etienne in January, the midfielder has again emerged on the radar of clubs in England and the Chinese Super League.



The Premier League has again emerged as a possible destination for the former Sunderland midfielder.





According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Crystal Palace and newly promoted Premier League outfit Fulham are interested in taking him to England this summer.



Palace are in the market to reinforce their midfield after Yohan Cabaye joined Al-Nasr and his compatriot has emerged as a target for the Eagles.



Fulham are also looking to invest heavily in their squad and M’Vila is being considered as part of their transfer plans.



The 28-year-old has a contract until next summer with Saint-Etienne but the Ligue 1 outlet could struggle to hold on to him if offers from the Premier League land on their doorstep.

