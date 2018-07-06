XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/07/2018 - 23:12 BST

Daley Blind Happy To Seal Ajax Return But Man Utd Asking Price Stumbling Block

 




Daley Blind has agreed to return to Ajax, but the Amsterdam giants are not willing to meet Manchester United's asking price for the defender. 

The Netherlands international has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho and, although suffering with injury for a period, made just 17 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.




Blind only has a year left to run on his contract at Manchester United and the Premier League giants are prepared to sell.

The defender has already agreed to return to Ajax, according to De Telegraaf's football chief Valentine Driessen, who revealed the fact on VI Oranje Blijft.
 


But the stumbling block standing in the way of a deal being completed is Manchester United's asking price.

The Red Devils are claimed to be looking for €17m to let Blind leave.


Ajax believe such a price is excessive for a player who is entering the final year of his contract.

And Manchester United look set to need to move if the deal is to happen.
 