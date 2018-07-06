XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/07/2018 - 16:45 BST

Everton Lodge Enquiry For Barcelona Attacker

 




Premier League outfit Everton have lodged an enquiry for Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer, who has been linked with a move away from the club, according to Catalan daily Sport.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde is looking to clear out his squad this summer before he makes moves in the transfer market and the 24-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements.




Alcacer in fact is one of the two Barcelona players to be on Everton's radar, with Yerry Mina being the other one.

The Toffees bid for Alcacer back in January, though the deal didn't materialise, and now they have gone back yet again with an enquiry, hoping to get the deal over the line.
 


The Catalan giants hope to regain most of the €30m they paid for the Spanish international two seasons ago, a fee that is within the budget of Marco Silva's side.

The Barcelona management will meet the player's agent next week to provide them with a clear picture of the options available to the former Valencia man.


Alcacer managed a total of 17 appearances in La Liga for Barcelona last season, scoring four goals and setting up an equal number for his team-mates.

He has a contract with the Spanish champions that runs until June 2021.
 