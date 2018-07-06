Everton Lodge Enquiry For Barcelona Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Premier League outfit Everton have lodged an enquiry for Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer, who has been linked with a move away from the club, according to Catalan daily Sport.



Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde is looking to clear out his squad this summer before he makes moves in the transfer market and the 24-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements.











Alcacer in fact is one of the two Barcelona players to be on Everton's radar, with Yerry Mina being the other one.



The Toffees bid for Alcacer back in January, though the deal didn't materialise, and now they have gone back yet again with an enquiry, hoping to get the deal over the line.





The Catalan giants hope to regain most of the €30m they paid for the Spanish international two seasons ago, a fee that is within the budget of Marco Silva's side.



The Barcelona management will meet the player's agent next week to provide them with a clear picture of the options available to the former Valencia man.



Alcacer managed a total of 17 appearances in La Liga for Barcelona last season, scoring four goals and setting up an equal number for his team-mates.



He has a contract with the Spanish champions that runs until June 2021.

